Opening statements for trial of Derrick Thompson still expected Thursday as jury selection continues

(KSTP) – Jury selection will continue Thursday morning in the trial for a man accused of causing a crash in Minneapolis nearly two years ago that left five young women dead.

Derrick Thompson, 29, is charged with third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide. Charging documents say a Minnesota State Patrol trooper clocked him going 95 miles an hour just before the crash.

Thompson has already been found guilty on federal charges related to guns and drugs found inside his SUV.

As reported on Wednesday by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, no jurors have been seated for the case. This comes as a questionnaire was given on Tuesday to help seat them. A few jurors have also been excused because they knew one of the five victims – Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gessade, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam.

Despite no jurors having been seated, opening statements are still expected to begin sometime on Thursday. Once the trial begins, it is expected to last two weeks and possibly stretch into three.

