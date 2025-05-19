Opening dates set for Rochester outdoor aquatic facilities

(ABC 6 News) — Get ready to go swimming in Rochester. The opening dates are now set for the Soldiers Field Aquatic Center, the Lincolnshire Splash Pad, and City beaches at Cascade Lake and Foster Arend Park.

Soldiers Field Aquatic Center is going to open for the season on June 5th. It will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily. It will close for the season in August 2025.

Cascade Lake and Foster Arend beaches, as well as the Lincolnshire Splash Pad, will be open starting on Saturday, May 24 through Labor Day.

The beaches will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m. and the splash pad will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Admission is free to the beaches and splash pad, but admission fees apply at the Aquatic Center.

Construction on the Silver Lake Pool continues. It’s expected to be completed by the 2026 summer season.