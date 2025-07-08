Open house held at Fillmore County Jail to showcase new upgrades

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Fillmore County Jail has been closed due to renovations, and on Monday, people got an inside look at the new and improved upgrades.

The jail is slightly bigger and can now hold 29 inmates instead of only 22 and also has a new recreation space, a programming area, and a nurse station.

The biggest upgrade, though, is the new 911 dispatch center and master control room.

“In the old jail, you had to have a key. And we might have one jailer with one key going in and out of doors, and if they need help, dispatch didn’t have the ability to open or close those doors. Now the entire jail is controlled remotely,” said Sheriff John DeGeorge.

Inmates have been held in Winona and Wabasha counties, but Sheriff DeGeorge is hoping to bring them back to Fillmore County in the next couple months.