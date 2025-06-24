One year since the failure of the Rapidan Dam

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – One year later, a Blue Earth County community is still feeling the impacts following the collapse of the Rapidan Dam.

Tuesday, June 24, marks one year since heavy rainfall and flooding from storms caused the dam on the Minnesota River to fail. Once the floodwater receded, the damage had already been done, and crews demolished what was left of the damn in February of this year.

One popular business that had been standing along the river for decades was forced to relocate after their building was destroyed by the flooding. A new store later reopened in Fall of 2024 in Mankato.

Earlier this month, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced a $5 million grant to repair the roads impacted by the floods and the dam.

