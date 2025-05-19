One Year Later: Remembering Olivia Flores

Family and friends remember Olivia Flores one year after fatal crash.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been one year since the fatal crash that took the life of 18-year-old Olivia Flores of Owatonna. In the wake of that tragedy, those who knew and loved her have had to find ways to move on.

At Owatonna High School, the halls are a little less cheerful than they once were.

“I remember walking with her to (class) because our classes would be by each other,” said Addy Krenzelok. “It’s hard knowing that she’s not there.”

Krenzelok, now finishing up her junior year, was a close friend of Olivia’s and one of her teammates on the cheerleading team.

She still remembers the confusion and rumors of the day of the crash, and piecing together what little information she could find.

“I searched up ‘things that happened in Rochester’ cause I knew that she was in Rochester and I found a crash,” Krenzelok said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, Olivia’s location hasn’t moved.’ I kind of just put it together myself.”

Head varsity cheer coach, Jenna Compton, also put the pieces together, though more hesitantly, as the rumors came flooding her way as well.

“I was, the whole time, just like, ‘Well, I’m just waiting until it’s official. We’re not just talking about it,'” she said.

“And then I got a text from (Olivia’s) mom… and it was just devastating.”

Olivia’s absence came especially hard for many on the cheer team, as her involvement was not intended to end with graduation.

“She actually was going to be coaching with us the following year,” Compton said. “She was just so excited to be in charge, finally moving up and everything.”

That excitement reciprocated.

“She wasn’t going to be leaving us, she was going to be there helping us.”

That excitement dashed in an instant.

“To get the news was just extra hard.”

But that tragedy did more than leave a void; it strengthened the bonds of team in desperate need of healing.

“She was like just a bundle of joy really,” said Krenzelok. “Some people may have not been as close with her but they were around her and they knew her presence. I think it just brought the cheer team a lot closer in a way that we haven’t been before.”

In many ways, Olivia’s legacy lives on through the work of the team.

They’ve been some of the strongest allies of the Flores family, as they seek criminal and civil justice for her death.

And they’ve ensure her memory lives in little reminders across the school and beyond.

T-shirts, key chains, yard signs, and banners litter the town of Owatonna in the aftermath of her death.

In the back of the teams storage room at the high school, Olivia’s old cheerleading uniform is retired, encased in a frame with a picture and quote of what she believed it meant to be a cheerleader:

“…someone who puts the work in that no one else will. They are willing to stay after practice or to come before practice to get better. She/he will encourage you to be a better person and will want you to be better with them.”

But the biggest way they remember her is through recognizing those who live out her spirit.

Each year now, one cheerleader is chosen by her teammates to be given the “Olivia Flores Kindness Award” and the teams end of the year banquet.

The team chooses whoever lives and works the same way Olivia did.

“Live went out of her way to help others,” said Krenzelok. “I think it’s really just like who goes above and beyond and tries to help other people even if they’re not on the same squad.”

Much like a similar award for another fallen cheerleader from 2003, it’s a way to keep Olivia in mind, hopefully for decades to come.

“That’s kind of a neat thing to think about,” said Compton. “Like we’re still giving that award out 20 years later, so hopefully, that will continue with the Olivia award too, that people will still be remembering and hearing her story.”