One Vision: Local nonprofit providing “Smart Living” care

(ABC 6 News-) Iowa-based disability services organization One Vision has implemented a new model of care for North Iowans living with disabilities to live independently; by implementing technologies that allow them to live safely and securely while decreasing the demand for round-the-clock caregivers.

Items One Vision is utilizing technology like Alexa-supported devices, smartwatches, refrigerators and integrated home video screens, all with a 24/7 link to the remote support center in Clear Lake.

From reminders to brush your teeth, to smart stoves that are not hot to the touch, safety and security is a priority in providing care for those with physical and intellectual disabilities.

“While maintaining high quality care,” said Javen Swann, One Vision Smart Living Services Manager, “we’re also available to improve independence and autonomy, community inclusion, and the overall happiness of the people we care for.”

One Vision is the North Iowa region’s largest nonprofit employer, yet faces the same industry-wide challenges in workforce shortages.

“This innovative approach isn’t just about keeping up,” said One Vision CEO Mark Dodd, “It’s about leading the way and advancing independence and inclusion by leveraging technology and revolutionizing the way we provide care and support.”

Twenty residents in eight homes and apartments in North Iowa are currently utilizing the program, with more expected to follow in 2025.

One Vision is a human services organization that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Incorporated in 1966, One Vision first opened our doors in 1971. One Vision, formerly known as Handicap Village and Opportunity Village, started out as a campus of 10 cottages in Clear Lake, Iowa and was designed to provide supports for 160 people with disabilities.