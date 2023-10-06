One taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after Eyota fire

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County deputies responded to a fire where one man was taken to the hospital for lung inhalation.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin with the OCSO, deputies and Eyota fire were called to the 11,700 block of County Road 9 East, Eyota township, at about 7:20 Thursday night for a kitchen fire.

When they arrived two people were standing outside the duplex and one 39-year-old man was laying on the ground coughing, while white smoke billowed from the door.

According to the residents, they believed some garlic bread caught fire in the oven, and the coughing man had remained inside to put most of the flames out with a fire extinguisher, inhaling smoke in the process.

“It sounds like it was minimal and this gentleman actually did a good job of extinguishing it in a timely manner,” Parkin said.

Eyota fire entered the residence and put out remaining flames in the area of the stove and surrounding kitchen, Parkin added. The man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.