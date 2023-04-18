One taken to hospital after NW Rochester crash

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported one driver taken to St. Mary’s Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in NW Rochester Monday.

According to public information officer Amanda Grayson, one vehicle going eastbound on 41st Street NW paused to turn left near the Gates of Rochester at about 5:20 p.m. April 17.

According to Grayson, another vehicle traveling in the same direction swerved and struck the side of the other vehicle.

The driver of the car that swerved appeared to have “a medical issue” and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital following the crash, Grayson said.

Both vehicles were damaged and towed away from the scene.