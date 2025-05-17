One person killed in Floyd County crash

(ABC 6 News) – An Iowa woman has died after a fatal crash in Floyd County on Friday night.

According to Iowa State Patrol, it happened at the intersection of Hwy 14 and CR-B60 around 8:10 p.m.

The crash report states a 2013 utilimaster utilivan (box truck) was driving west on CR-B60, when the vehicle failed to stop at Hwy 14 and struck a 2019 Jeep Trail Hawk heading south.

Both vehicles entered the southeast ditch.

The driver of the box truck, 38-year-old Britney Huffman from Cedar Falls, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Huffman was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Jeep, 35-year-old Autumn Taylor from Greene, sustained minor injuries.

ISP was assisted on scene by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Marble Rock Fire and Rescue and AMR.