One person injured after motorcycle crash in Wabasha County

(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured on Saturday after a motorcycle crash in Wabasha county.

Two motorcycles were involved in the crash. They were both northbound on Highway 63 when they collided near Wabasha county road 3.

One person was injured. Debra Norring of Lake Elmo, Minnesota, was taken to Saint Marys in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The other driver was not injured.