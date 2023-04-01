One person in hospital after Kitchen Fire in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – One person was sent to the hospital after a kitchen fire Friday night.

The Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to 3111 15th Ave. NW around 8 p.m. on Friday. The residents say they tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher before leaving the building.

RFD tells us the source of the fire was the stovetop.

RFD quickly extinguished the fire.

One resident was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to the hospital for smoke inhalation.