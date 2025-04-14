One person hurt and horse killed after Amish buggy crash

(ABC 6 News) – An Amish woman was hurt and her horse was killed after their buggy was struck by a truck in Fillmore County on Saturday.

Fillmore County Dispatch says it got the call at 7:38 a.m. on Saturday, April 12. An investigation by Fillmore County Deputies determined the buggy was going south on county road 8 when it was hit by a 2010 Ford pickup truck also going south on county road 8.

The driver of the truck, 63-year-old Daniel Sheldon of Stewartville, was cited for duty to drive with due care. The lone occupant of the buggy, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to Mayo Clinic for minor injuries.