One person hurt after shooting in Mason City’s East Park

(ABC 6 News) – Mason City Police Department says officers responded to a reported fight with possible shots fired in East Park on Thursday night.

The call came in around 9:12 p.m., and officers found an adult man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to MercyOne, and his condition is unknown at this time.

According to MCPD, the suspect fled the scene along with other involved parties and witnesses. Officers recovered a firearm from the scene, and say not all involved parties are cooperating with the investigation. Those parties were reportedly known to one another and the incident was part of an ongoing feud.

Anyone with more information regarding the incident should call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.