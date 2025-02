(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota State Patrol and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a semi truck crash on I-90 near Eyota on Monday morning.

According to MSP, the truck was eastbound on I-90 at around 8:19 a.m., when it lost control and rolled.

The driver, a 65-year-old man from Goodview, was taken to St. Mary’s with non-life threatening injuries.