One person hurt after rollover crash overnight in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – One person is hurt Christmas morning after an overnight crash in Rochester.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash near 55th street
According to the officer on duty at the time, the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, and sustained minor injuries.
This is a developing story, and we will have more details as they become available.