One person hurt after reported gunshots in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A man with gunshot wounds was found shortly after reports of gunfire came in on Monday night, according to Rochester Police Department.

RPD says dispatch received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of 56th St. NW and 55th Ave. NW around 11:15 p.m. on Monday night.

Not long after, the man was found with non-life threatening gunshot wounds at a gas station on 55th St. NW and Bandel Road NW.

An investigation is ongoing. ABC 6 News will have more details as they become available.