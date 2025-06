(ABC 6 News) – Heavy rain early Friday morning sent one person to the hospital after their car hydroplaned on I-35 in Steele County.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, 32-year-old Hector Guerrero was going north on I-35 at around 6:18 a.m. when his car started hydroplaning. It then rolled and went into the ditch.

Guerrero was taken to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.