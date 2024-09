(ABC 6 News) – One person is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Winona, according to the Winona Police Department (WPD).

WPD says there was a report of a “car versus pedestrian accident” around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. The person was hit by the car at West 4th Street & Johnson Street.

The pedestrian was transported to Winona Health. According to WPD, they “appear” to have non-life-threatening injuries.