One person detained after stabbing at The Landing MN

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, one person was detained by authorities after a stabbing took place at The Landing MN in Rochester.

The incident occurred when two guests were involved in an altercation. Emergency services were contacted immediately, and law enforcement promptly responded to the scene.

The individual with injuries was transported to the hospital for treatment.

“We are deeply saddened by the events that occurred today,” said Alex Hurlebaus, Executive Director of The Landing MN, via a press release. “Our priority is the safety and well-being of everyone who enters our day center. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this matter.”

The Landing MN will remain closed on Thursday, April 17. The Landing MN says the staff is conducting a thorough review of safety protocols, and the organization will provide support to guests and team members affected by the event.

No further details regarding the people involved in the stabbing have been released at this time.