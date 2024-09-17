One officer released from hospital following Des Moines shootout

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, two police officers in Des Moines were shot in the line of duty.

Now, police say one of the officers was shot in the arm and has been released from the hospital. Meanwhile, the second officer was shot in the head and is still in critical but stable condition.

Both officers have been with the Des Moines Police Department since 2022. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Des Moines Police are still investigating.

At this time, the suspect responsible for pulling the trigger, who died after officers returned fire, has not been named.