One of teens charged in drive-by shooting will argue self defense

(ABC 6 News) — One of the Rochester teens accused in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 25, 2023 will argue self defense at trial, according to court documents filed Tuesday, May 28.

Christian Avery Miller and Anthony Lavell Frasier are each charged with first-degree attempted murder. Both were 19 at the time of the shooting.

According to the police report, one of the two victims said they were picking up their brother from these apartments. One of the victims, who was their brother, was allegedly struck by glass during the shootout.

The two brothers say they were shot at from a black 2009 Honda Accord, which witnesses say sped off after the shooting. Nine bullet holes were counted in the car after the shooting, according to the report.

The two are also accused of aiding and abetting an armed robbery and assault just days prior to the alleged shooting.

According to court documents, in the first shooting investigation, Rochester police met with a juvenile male who said he went to Oak Terrace to sell a video game console.

According to the juvenile, the buyers, allegedly including Frazier, Miller, and a 16-year-old opened the door of their car, told the juvenile to “give me everything you’ve got,” and shot at the juvenile’s car when he drove away.

The juvenile said the 16-year-old had a Louis Vuitton cross-body bag, from which he took a gun and fired at the juvenile’s car, according to court documents.

The 16-year-old was charged and allegedly told police Frazier was the driver, while Miller provided and took back the gun after the 16-year-old fired it.

Miller is scheduled to be tried on June 3 for the attempted homicide charges, and will argue self defense at trial, according to documents filed by his attorney, Michael Schatz.

Frasier is not scheduled to do to trial until October.