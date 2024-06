(ABC 6 News) – A Minneapolis man is injured after a crash early Sunday morning on Highway 52 in Goodhue county.

The crash happened at 4:46 a.m. on Sunday.

The Nissan Armada was southbound when it left the roadway, going into the median and rolling.

The driver, 36-year-old Jeremy Arnett, was taken to MCHS Cannon Falls with non-life threatening injuries.