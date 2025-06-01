One local Covid-19 long hauler talks concerns over recent vaccine requirement debacle

Community members voice concerns over new COVID vaccine recommendations.

(ABC 6 News) — One member of the community is concerned after the CDC announced it still recommends healthy children to get the Covid-19 Vaccine. This after earlier in the week, Health and Human Services secretary, Robert Kennedy Jr, announced they were no longer necessary.

Tina Ridler, a practitioner at Sage Wellness in Rochester, is a Covid long hauler, along with her husband. That means they never really got much better after contracting the virus in March of 2020.

“We both became covid long haulers after that point, and still really struggle, with a lot of health related issues that came from that event,” Ridler said.

And with the confusion this week surrounding Covid vaccine requirements for children, she stands with the CDC, saying vaccines are still much needed for that age group, adding some children who contracted the virus, still struggle with it.

“There’s over 6 million children in our country. I think that’s very underestimated that are going to struggle going back to school. There going to struggle participating in sports anymore, things like that, so it has a very wide range,” said Ridler.

Another concern she has is that by taking away the availability of the vaccine, may have an effect on insurance as well.

“My fear would be that this is going to influence how insurance and Medicaid decide on coverage,” Ridler said.

One expert from the American Academy of Pediatrics saying Kennedy Jr’s announcements this should never had happened, and suggested putting more trust in the CDC.

“This decision was made without any input from the typical groups that provide guidance to the FDA around vaccination decision making. And as far as I can recall, and I’ve been in practice over 30 years, that sort of process has not been undertaken before,” said Dr. Molly O’Shea, Pediatrician for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The CDC advisory board is expected to meet at the end of June on June 25th. And there should be more clear answers then on these requirements going forward.



