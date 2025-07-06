One killed in fatal Winnebago County crash

(ABC 6 News) – One person has died in a three-vehicle fatal crash in Winnebago County on Saturday.

According to Iowa State Patrol, it happened at 4 p.m. on IA-9 west of 150th Ave.

The crash report says a 2004 Harley-Davidson FSI and 2010 Harley-Davidson FKC were both traveling west on IA-9 from 150th Ave. A 2015 Buic Encore going east on IA-9 crossed the center line for an unknown reason.

The Buic side-swept the 2010 Harley-Davidson and struck the 2004 Harley-Davidson head on.

The 2010 Harley-Davidson continued on the road before it lost control, stopping on the north shoulder. The 2004 motorcycle was pushed backward from the point of impact before also stopping on the north shoulder.

The passenger on the 2010 motorcycle was ejected from the bike and stopped on the north shoulder.

The Buic entered the north ditch.

Of the four people involved in the crash, one was killed. The deceased person and two others were taken by Forest City EMS to MercyOne North Iowa, where the fourth person was also taken by Lake Mills EMS.

ISP has not released any identities of the people involved, as family is yet to be notified.