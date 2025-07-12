One killed in Cerro Gordo County crash

(ABC 6 News) – One person was killed and three others injured after a two vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County on Saturday.

According to Iowa State Patrol (ISP), it happened at 9:26 a.m. at Highway 65 and 330th Street north of Mason City.

The crash report says a 2016 Lincoln MKS was heading east on 330th Street, while a 2000 Ford Expedition was going south on Highway 65.

The Lincoln started to drive through the intersection when it was struck by the Ford on the driver’s side.

The driver of the Lincoln died at the scene as a result of their injuries. They were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office by the Mason City Fire Department (MCFD) ambulance.

The three other people involved in the crash were all taken to MercyOne by MCFD for their injuries. The crash report notes two of them were not wearing a seat belt.

Names of those involved have not yet been released, pending the notification of family.

The crash is under investigation by ISP.

Along with MCFD, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Manly Volunteer Fire & Rescue assisted ISP at the scene.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Lake Towing.