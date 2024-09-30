One killed and another hurt after rollover crash in Cerro Gordo County

(ABC 6 News) – One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash that happened in Cerro Gordo County, according to Iowa State Patrol (ISP).

The crash report from ISP says the crash happened at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 29. Two cars were involved in the crash at the intersection of county roads B43 and S14.

29-year-old Adaisha Allen of Cedar Falls, IA was reportedly heading westbound on B43 while 59-year-old Julie Mikkelsen of Mason City, IA was going southbound on S14.

According to ISP, Allen was struck by Mikkelsen at the intersection and both cars rolled into a ditch and field off the road.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene. Mikkelsen was transported to MercyOne North Iowa. The severity of their injuries are not known at this time.

ISP says the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more details as they become available.