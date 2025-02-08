One injured in Winona structure fire

(ABC 6 News) — At around 4 p.m. on Friday, the Winona Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 200 block of Washington Street.

On scene, firefighters found a fire burning up the exterior of the multi-family dwelling and into the attic.

According to WFD, one person sustained minor injuries in the fire while exiting the building and was taken to Winona Health for evaluation.

WFD said the fire caused moderate damage to a vacant apartment while the rest of the building sustained minor smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Winona Area Ambulance, Winona Police Department, and Xcel Energy assisted at the scene.