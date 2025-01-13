One injured in Rochester crash at 18th Ave NW

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday afternoon, Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash at the intersection of 75th St NW and 18th Ave NW in Rochester.

According to MSP, the crash occurred when one vehicle was cutting across on 18th Ave NW and was hit by another vehicle traveling westbound on 75th St NW.

One person was transported to the hospital as a result of the crash. Their status is unknown at this time.

MSP, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and Rochester Fire Department responded to the crash.