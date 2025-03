(ABC 6 News) — At around noon on Wednesday, the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-90 near Eyota.

According to MSP, a Volkswagen Atlas and Toyota Rav 4 were traveling westbound on I-90 when they collided.

The driver of the Rav 4, 27-year-old Pierce Haas from St. Charles, Minnesota, was taken to Saint Marys with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Atlas were not injured.