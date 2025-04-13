One injured in I-90 crash in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) – One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash around I-90 and Hwy 52 in Olmsted County on Sunday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened at 5:53 a.m. in Marion township.

The crash report states 26-year-old Wyatt Wirth from Rochester was traveling east on I-90 when his vehicle left the road and crashed.

Wirth was taken to Saint Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department, Houston Police Department and Mayo Ambulance all assisted at the scene.