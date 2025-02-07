One injured in Hwy 52 crash in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — At around 5:50 p.m., Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash on Hwy 52 northbound in Rochester.

According to the crash report, two vehicles were heading northbound when they collided near the 19th Street NW exit.

One driver, a 16-year-old male, was taken to Mayo Clinic with non-life-threatening injuries while the other driver was not injured.

Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the scene.