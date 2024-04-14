One injured in Hwy 14 crash

(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured after his vehicle rolled off the roadway on Highway 14 Saturday night.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 9:17 p.m. in Olmsted County.

The crash report states 19-year-old Stuart Weatherstone from Kasson was traveling westbound on Hwy 14 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a reflector post and culvert and rolled.

Weatherstone was taken to Saint Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.