One injured in Hwy 14 crash

(ABC 6 News) – One person was hurt following a two-vehicle collision on Hwy 14 in Kasson on Saturday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), it happened at 10:03 a.m.

The two vehicles were both heading east on Hwy 14 when they collided.

The driver of one of the vehicles, 39-year-old Linda Dy from Owatonna, was taken to Saint Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neither Dy’s passenger, nor the two occupants of the other vehicle were injured.

The crash report states snow and ice on the road contributed to the crash.

Kasson Police and Fire Departments and Dodge Center Ambulance assisted MSP at the scene.