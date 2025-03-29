One seriously injured in Howard County motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) – One person is facing life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Howard County early Saturday morning.

According to Iowa State Patrol, it happened around 1:17 a.m. on Addison Ave, north of 150th Street, in Riceville.

The 47-year-old motorcyclist, who’s name is currently being withheld, was traveling north on Addison Ave and struck a deer in the middle of the roadway.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mitchell County Regional Health Center by Riceville Ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was removed from the scene by Cresco Towing.

Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.