One injured as car crashes into Famous Footwear in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday around 4:45 PM, RPD officers were dispatched to the parking lot outside Famous Footwear for an accident with injuries.

A 74-year-old woman pedestrian walking in a crosswalk was struck by a vehicle, and the vehicle proceeded to go into the storefront, damaging two windows. The pedestrian was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service with unknown injuries.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman from Rochester, was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian and reckless driving.