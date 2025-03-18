One injured after vehicle rollover on W Circle Drive in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — One person has been injured after a rollover on W Circle Drive in Rochester.

The crash occurred around 6:35 p.m., and RPD says it was a one-vehicle rollover with the driver being the only occupant in the truck.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. RPD says speed was the biggest cause of the crash, but officers also suspect alcohol was a factor.

The vehicle appears to have sustained significant damage to its back and front.