One in custody and three hurt after fight in Kasson overnight

(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson man is in custody this morning after a fight in Kasson on Thursday night, according to the Kasson Police Department.

Police Chief Josh Hanson says KPD received a call for a fight in progress around 11:19 p.m. at 214 Central Avenue. At the scene, police arrested a suspect, 33-year-old Randy Marin, who now faces a charge of Second Degree Assault with a weapon, Chief Hanson says the so-called weapon was a frying pan.

Marin and the alleged victim were both transported by ambulance for injuries. A Kasson police officer was also transported for a dog bite during the incident.

The Kasson Police Department was also assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.