One hurt in rollover crash in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A man is injured after his vehicle rolled in a crash in northwest Rochester Sunday morning.

According to the Rochester Police Department, it happened around 10:20 a.m. at Elton Hills Dr. and West River Pkwy.

A driver crashed into a power line pole and tree, knocking both over before his car flipped upside down.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver was able to exit his vehicle, and was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being released to his family.

RPD says the cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but officers do not believe the driver was intoxicated.