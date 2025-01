(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man is injured after a single-vehicle roll over crash on I-90 Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. by exit 209 on I-90 in the city of High Forest.

According to a Public Information Officer with Minnesota State Patrol, a 53-year-old male driver suffered minor injuries from the crash.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle or any other vehicles involved in the crash.

MSP says the incident remains under investigation.