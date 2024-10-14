One hurt after crashing into car and building on IBM campus in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A driver is hurt after a crash that happened at the IBM campus in Rochester on Monday, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).

RPD says the crash happened around 11:50 a.m. Officers responded to a report of an injury crash at IBM.

A car reportedly struck another vehicle near the entrance then drove into the corner of one of the buildings. According to RPD, the vehicle and building have significant damage from the crash.

No one in the building was hurt. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was not injured either.

The driver of the car that hit the building was transported to Saint Marys Hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

RPD says it is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more details as they become available.