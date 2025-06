(ABC 6 News) – A crash on Interstate 90 at 4th Street NW in Austin sent one man to the hospital on Thursday, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

MSP says it happened around 12:47 p.m. A semi truck and a Chevy Silverado were both going west on I-90 when they collided.

The driver of the Chevy, 62-year-old Michael Kiesler, was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.