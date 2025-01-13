One detained after fleeing from Mower County authorities, connected to busted ATM in LeRoy

(ABC 6 News) – A person was detained after an incident involving a busted ATM over the weekend in LeRoy, local authorities said Monday.

According to a media release from Mower County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies responded to the incident at 3:20 a.m.

MCSO responded to an ATM alarm at First State Bank in LeRoy. There was a report that a silver full size pickup truck appeared to have been involved, officials said.

Destroyed ATM in LeRoy, MN (credit: David Kempe).

Deputies then found a vehicle that reportedly matched the description of the truck going west on County Road 6 in Mower County. According to MCSO, deputies tried to stop the vehicle but it kept going, trying to evade them.

The vehicle then went onto a gravel road, and deputies lost sight of it briefly. It was then found a half mile down the road where it had lost control and rolled, MCSO said.

A ‘non-compliant male subject’ was found fleeing the crashed vehicle on foot. After searching the area, Mower County deputies found a man who reportedly matched the description of the suspect who fled. He was detained by Mitchell County Sheriff’s deputies as a subject of interest.

That person of interest was identified as 21-year-old Markell Kinney of unknown residency. At this time, Kinney is not facing any charges.

According to MCSO, the total amount of cash stolen and damage estimates are not known at this time. Authorities are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mower County Sheriff’s Office. Its number is (507) 437-9400.