One dead in Mason City car and pedestrian collision

(ABC 6 News) – One person is dead after a car and pedestrian collision that happened in Mason City Monday afternoon.

According to the Mason City Police Department (MCPD), officers responded to a collision between a car and a pedestrian at 7th Street and South Federal Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

MCPD says the driver of the vehicle, Ginger Clausen of Mason City, was making a left turn at the intersection. The pedestrian, James Grover, Sr. of Mason City, was crossing the street when Clausen allegedly struck Grover with the car.

Grover was transported to MercyOne North Iowa for treatment, but later died as a result of his injuries, according to MCPD.

Someone who drove by the area where the collision happened was able to provide a dashcam video of it to MCPD. Clausen will now be charged with striking a pedestrian.