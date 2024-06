(ABC 6 News) – One person was left dead after their car hit a deer on Friday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Highway 60 in Goodhue County.

The car was westbound when it struck the deer. The driver of the car, 35-year-old Samantha Johnson, died as a result of the crash.

The passenger, 38-year-old Richard Johnson, was not hurt.