One arrested in East Park shooting; shooting victim identified

(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City teenager faces gun charges in connection with an April shooting.

According to Mason City police, 18-year-old Ladainian Pannhoff has been charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, related to a shooting call at 9:12 p.m., April 24, in East Park.

According to MCPD, Pannhoff was taken into custody on the possession charge on April 28.

He does not face assault charges, per MCPD, related to the shooting.

Mason City police say that not all involved parties are cooperating with the investigation.

Another teenager, 18-year-old Ean Arp, suffered gunshot wounds during the shooting.

Arp was released from MercyOne North Iowa, according to MCPD.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing and Mason City Police Department requests people with information call 641-421-3636.