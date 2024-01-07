One arrested after 120+ mph chase in Rochester Saturday evening

(ABC 6 News) – One person is in custody after fleeing law enforcement and engaging in a high-speed chase in Rochester on Saturday evening.

According to the Rochester Police Dept., officers were attempting to perform a routine traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation while traveling on Highway 52 around 9:20 p.m.

That’s when RPD officials say the vehicle took off, driving speeds more than 120 mph. RPD officers called for backup from the Minnesota State Patrol and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office

Around 9:45 p.m., law enforcement performed a high-risk stop, eventually preventing the driver from fleeing. No injuries were reported.

There were five adult male occupants inside the car. Four passengers were released but the driver was taken into custody.

The driver’s name has not been released. More information is expected on Monday.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will update this article with more information once it is available.