One adult, two children injured in I-90 crash
(ABC 6 News) – One adult and two small children were hurt after a single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Freeborn County on Saturday.
According to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), it happened at 12:34 p.m.
20-year-old Andreah Jimenez from La Crosse was traveling west on I-90, when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Jimenez, as well as an infant female and 2-year-old male, were all taken to Mayo Clinic Austin with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash report states snowy and icy conditions contributed to the crash.
Hayward Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted MSP at the scene.