Once Upon a Playhouse winners chosen at last Thursdays Downtown

(ABC 6 News) — The three winners of the Once Upon a Playhouse raffle were chosen on Thursday, at the last Thursdays Downtown of the summer.

The raffle went on all summer, and tickets were available at Rochesterfest and Thursdays Downtown. The winners will take home their own custom made playhouses, constructed by local builders.

Family Service Rochester and Rochester Area Builders Association have partnered on Once Upon a Playhouse for 15 years, and all the money raised by the raffle goes to their youth mental health programs.

Scott Maloney, executive director of Family Service Rochester said these programs give kids the support they need to be successful.

“Kids need support to be successful, and we’re happy that our mental health services can help kids to achieve their goals and be contributing to society and succeeding in school,” Maloney said.

Once Upon a Playhouse will return next summer.