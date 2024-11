(ABC 6 News) — Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn is ending her retirement to rejoin the U.S. ski team and race again at the age of 40.

Vonn is a three-time medalist from Burnsville, Minnesota. She has won in several categories, including a downhill gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Vonn’s last competition came in February 2019 after battling a series of injuries throughout her career.