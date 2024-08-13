Olympian Suni Lee welcomed home by fans

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Olympic Games have come to an end, but St. Paul’s own Suni Lee is now back home.

On Sunday night, the airport was filled with fans excited to welcome her back to Minnesota. Among them were Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

Suni won gold with the women’s gymnastics team along with two individual bronze medals in the women’s all-around and uneven bars competitions.